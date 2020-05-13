Twitter To Allow Some Employees To Work From Home 'forever'

(RTTNews) - Twitter said it will allow employees who want to work from home to do so permanently even after the coronavirus-related lockdown restrictions around the world end. The company said in a blog post that if the roles and situations of the employees enable them to work from home, the company will make that happen.

The San Francisco-based company also said most of its offices will not open before September and employees can decide if they want to come to office. The company said that the reopening of its offices will be done in a careful and gradual manner when conditions permit.

Further, Twitter said it will have no business travel before September this year, with very few exceptions, and no in-person company events for the rest of 2020. The company will assess 2021 events later this year.

The social media giant was among the first tech companies to adopt a "work from home" model in March as the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread globally.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 4.2 million people around the world. Adding to the worries, coronavirus infection rates are rising again in several countries that have eased lockdown restrictions to restart their economies.

Other tech giants like Google and Facebook also have allowed most of their employees to work remotely until the end of this year.

Facebook will begin to open most of its offices on July 6, and is in the process of identifying which employees can report to the office. However, employees who can do their work remotely will be allowed to continue to do so.

Facebook has cancelled any large physical events it had planned with 50 or more people through June 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.