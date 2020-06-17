Twitter tests new voice tweeting feature

US Markets
Twitter Inc said on Wednesday it is testing a new feature that will allow users to tweet using their voice, capturing up to 140 seconds of audio in a single tweet.

The feature will be available to a limited number of users on Apple's AAPL.O iOS platform for now and be rolled out for more iOS users in the coming weeks, the micro-blogging platform said in a blog post.

Twitter said users will be able to create a voice tweet using a new "wavelengths" icon on the Tweet composer screen.

