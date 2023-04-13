US Markets
Twitter taps eToro to let users trade in stocks, crypto

April 13 (Reuters) - Trading and investing platform eToro said on Thursday it has partnered with Elon Musk-led Twitter to let users access real-time prices of cryptocurrencies, stocks and other assets, and to enable the trading of those instruments.

The trading data will be available through Twitter's Cashtags feature, which was launched in 2012 and allows users to interact with content around an asset by inserting a dollar sign in front of the ticker.

Musk said in December that Cashtags with data from TradingView was "one of the many product improvements for financial Twitter".

Twitter users were earlier able to view real-time trading data from markets-charting platform TradingView, but only on some assets such as the S&P 500 index and shares of certain companies such as Tesla TSLA.O.

Now, they can click through to eToro's platform to see information about the asset, with an added option to invest.

Since acquiring Twitter for $44 billion in late October, Musk has brought about a series of changes to the microblogging website, including rolling out a subscription-based plan for verified users and executing mass layoffs.

