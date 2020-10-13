Twitter suspends accounts for spam and manipulation that claim to be Black Trump supporters

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N suspended a group of accounts for spam and manipulation on Tuesday that commonly claimed to be African-American supporters of President Donald Trump and his re-election campaign, according to a company spokesperson.

The social media company is investigating the activity and may suspend other similar accounts if they're found to be violating Twitter's policies, the spokesperson said. The Washington Post first reported the investigation.

(Reporting by Christopher Bing; Editing by Leslie Adler)

