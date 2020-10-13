US Markets
Twitter suspends accounts for spam and manipulation that claim to be Black Trump supporters

Twitter Inc suspended a group of accounts for spam and manipulation on Tuesday that commonly claimed to be African-American supporters of President Donald Trump and his re-election campaign, according to a company spokesperson.

The social media company is investigating the activity and may suspend other similar accounts if they're found to be violating Twitter's policies, the spokesperson said. The Washington Post first reported the investigation.

