Twitter Suspending Many Accounts Related To QAnon

(RTTNews) - Twitter on Tuesday said it will take down accounts linked to QAnon movement, a pro-Trump conspiracy theory.

The supporters of this movement believe that there is a deep-state plot against President Donald Trump.

"We've been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. In line with this approach, this week we are taking further action on so-called 'QAnon' activity across the service," the social media company tweeted.

Twitter said it will permanently ban accounts tweeting about these topics as they violate the company's policy, and coordinate abuse around individual victims or attempting to evade previous suspension.

The company said it has taken steps to not highlight QAnon activity in search and conversations, not keeping it in Trends and recommendations, and also to block URLs associated with QAnon from being shared on twitter.

The ban could affect nearly 150,000 accounts, NBC News reported citing an unknown twitter spokesperson. Twitter had removed more than 7,000 accounts in the last few weeks, the report said.

