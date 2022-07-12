US Markets
Twitter sues Elon Musk to hold him to $44 bln merger

Twitter Inc sued Elon Musk on Tuesday for violating the $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform and asked a Delaware court to order the world's richest person to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share, according to a court filing.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 12 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N sued Elon Musk on Tuesday for violating the $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform and asked a Delaware court to order the world's richest person to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share, according to a court filing.

