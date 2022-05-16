US Markets
TWTR

Twitter spam accounts for last four quarter 'well under 5%'-CEO

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Twitter Inc CEO Parag Agrawal on Monday tweeted that internal estimates of spam accounts on the service for the last four quarters were "well under 5%."

Agrawal said on Twitter that this estimate can not be reproduced externally given the need to use both public and private information.

(Reporting by Kenneth Li and Katie Paul)

