Twitter slaps warning label on Trump tweet

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N on Thursday placed a warning label on a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump, saying his post included potentially misleading information regarding the process of mail-in voting.

"Because of the new and unprecedented massive amount of unsolicited ballots which will be sent to "voters", or wherever, this year, the Nov 3rd Election result may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED, which is what some want. Another election disaster yesterday. Stop Ballot Madness!," Trump had tweeted.

