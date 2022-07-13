Twitter shares rise after Hindenburg takes long position

July 13 (Reuters) - Short-seller Hindenburg Research on Wednesday said it had taken a long position in Twitter Inc TWTR.N shares, sending the social media firm's stock up 5% in early trading.

"We have accumulated a significant long position in shares of Twitter. Twitter's complaint poses a credible threat to Musk's empire," Hindenburg said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, Twitter sued Elon Musk for violating his $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform and asked a Delaware court to order the world's richest person to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

