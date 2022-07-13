US Markets
Twitter shares rise after Hindenburg takes long position

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Short-seller Hindenburg Research on Wednesday said it had taken a long position in Twitter Inc shares, sending the social media firm's stock up 5% in early trading.

"We have accumulated a significant long position in shares of Twitter. Twitter's complaint poses a credible threat to Musk's empire," Hindenburg said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, Twitter sued Elon Musk for violating his $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform and asked a Delaware court to order the world's richest person to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share.

