Twitter services down for some users - Downdetector

March 29 (Reuters) - As many as 15,000 Twitter Inc TWTR.N users were unable to access the social media platform on Monday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com. (https://bit.ly/3m0fBPP)

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru)

