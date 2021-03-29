US Markets
Twitter services down for some users - Downdetector

Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 29 (Reuters) - As many as 15,000 Twitter Inc TWTR.N users were unable to access the social media platform on Monday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com. (https://bit.ly/3m0fBPP)

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru)

