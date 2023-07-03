News & Insights

US Markets

Twitter says users must be verified to access TweetDeck

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

July 03, 2023 — 06:57 pm EDT

Written by Sheila Dang for Reuters ->

By Sheila Dang

July 3 (Reuters) - Twitter users will soon need to be verified in order to use TweetDeck, the social media company said in a tweet on Monday.

The change will take effect in 30 days, the company said.

TweetDeck, which until now was free for all Twitter users, allows people to organize the accounts they follow into different columns in order to easily monitor content.

The product is widely used by businesses and news organizations, and the move to charge for TweetDeck could bring a revenue boost to Twitter, which has struggled to retain advertising revenue under billionaire Elon Musk's ownership.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas Editing by Chris Reese)

((Sheila.Dang@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-983-0894;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.