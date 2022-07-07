Twitter says it removes over 1 million spam accounts each day

July 7 (Reuters) - Twitter TWTR.N removes over 1 million spam accounts each day, executives told reporters in a briefing on Thursday, as it reinforced its efforts to battle automated bots.

The briefing comes as billionaire Elon Musk has threatened to halt a deal to purchase Twitter unless the company showed proof that spam bots accounted for less than 5% of total users on the social media service.

On a conference call, the company reiterated that spam accounts were well under 5%.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang and Katie Paul; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

