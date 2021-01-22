Twitter says it has not suspended account of top Iranian leader

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N said on Friday it had not suspended the account of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A Twitter spokeswoman said the @khamenei_site account was suspended for violating the company's platform manipulation and spam policy, specifically the creation of fake accounts.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford Editing by Paul Simao)

