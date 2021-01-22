US Markets
TWTR

Twitter says it has not suspended account of top Iranian leader

Contributor
Elizabeth Culliford Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Twitter Inc said on Friday it had not suspended the account of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N said on Friday it had not suspended the account of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A Twitter spokeswoman said the @khamenei_site account was suspended for violating the company's platform manipulation and spam policy, specifically the creation of fake accounts.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford Editing by Paul Simao)

((elizabeth.culliford@thomsonreuters.com; 2127679959;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular