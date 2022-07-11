US Markets
TWTR

Twitter says it has not breached merger agreement with Elon Musk

Contributor
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Twitter Inc said on Monday it has breached none of the obligations under a merger agreement with Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.

Updates with new headline

July 11 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N said on Monday it has breached none of the obligations under a merger agreement with Tesla Inc TSLA.O Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.

Musk said on Friday he would seek to end his $44 billion deal because the social media company had breached multiple provisions of the agreement.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular