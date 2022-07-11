Twitter says it has not breached merger agreement with Elon Musk
July 11 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N said on Monday it has breached none of the obligations under a merger agreement with Tesla Inc TSLA.O Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.
Musk said on Friday he would seek to end his $44 billion deal because the social media company had breached multiple provisions of the agreement.
