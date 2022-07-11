Twitter says it has not breached merger agreement with Elon Musk

Updates with new headline

July 11 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N said on Monday it has breached none of the obligations under a merger agreement with Tesla Inc TSLA.O Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.

Musk said on Friday he would seek to end his $44 billion deal because the social media company had breached multiple provisions of the agreement.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.