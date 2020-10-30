Twitter says it has changed its hacked materials policy, unfreezes New York Post account

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Twitter TWTR.N said on Friday it has changed its policy on hacked materials and lifted a freeze it had placed on the account of the New York Post.

The New York Post can now send tweets again, the social media platform said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Nandita Bose in Washington, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((nandita.bose@thomsonreuters.com; +12023545868; Reuters Messaging: nandita.bose.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.