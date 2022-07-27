US Markets
TWTR

Twitter says it does not object to 5-day Oct. 17 Musk trial

Contributors
Tom Hals Reuters
Delaware Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Twitter Inc does not object to an Oct. 17 trial, as proposed by Elon Musk, over his bid to walk away from his $44 billion deal for Twitter if Musk, the chief executive of Tesla Inc, commits to a five-day trial, Twitter said in a Wednesday court filing.

WILMINGTON, Del, July 27 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N does not object to an Oct. 17 trial, as proposed by Elon Musk, over his bid to walk away from his $44 billion deal for Twitter if Musk, the chief executive of Tesla Inc TSLA.O, commits to a five-day trial, Twitter said in a Wednesday court filing.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((thomas.hals@thomsonreuters.com; +1 610 544 2712; Reuters Messaging: thomas.hals.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular