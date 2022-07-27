Twitter says it does not object to 5-day Oct. 17 Musk trial

WILMINGTON, Del, July 27 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N does not object to an Oct. 17 trial, as proposed by Elon Musk, over his bid to walk away from his $44 billion deal for Twitter if Musk, the chief executive of Tesla Inc TSLA.O, commits to a five-day trial, Twitter said in a Wednesday court filing.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((thomas.hals@thomsonreuters.com; +1 610 544 2712; Reuters Messaging: thomas.hals.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.