Twitter says investigating errors on website

Akash Sriram Reuters
Twitter Inc said on Friday it was experiencing an elevated number of application programming interface errors and is currently investigating the issue.

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N said on Friday it was experiencing an elevated number of application programming interface errors and is currently investigating the issue.

Application programming interface, or API, is a set of protocols for building and integrating application software.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, showed over 48,000 user reports of outage.

The micro-blogging site said on its status page it is yet to determine the scope of impact on its users.

Some users on Reddit complained of being logged out of their Twitter account while others said they could not send or retrieve tweets.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

