US Markets
TWTR

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Contributor
Sankalp Phartiyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it believes orders by the Indian government to take down accounts are inconsistent with local law and that for some accounts, it would not agree to an outright ban and would instead restrict access within India.

Adds Twitter comment

NEW DELHI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N said on Tuesday it believes orders by the Indian government to take down accounts are inconsistent with local law and that for some accounts, it would not agree to an outright ban and would instead restrict access within India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has asked Twitter to take down more than 1,100 accounts and posts it says accuse the administration of trying to wipe out farmers. Some accounts, the government said, are backed by arch-rival Pakistan or are operated by supporters of a separatist Sikh movement.

While Twitter has taken a range of actions, including permanent suspensions, against more than 500 accounts which were part of the government order, not all accounts have been blocked, the social media firm said in a blog post.

"These accounts continue to be available outside of India," Twitter said. "Because we do not believe that the actions we have been directed to take are consistent with Indian law."

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((sankalp.phartiyal@thomsonreuters.com; +91-11-49548064;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters