US Markets
TWTR

Twitter says in process of identifying new independent board director

Contributor
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Twitter Inc said on Thursday it was in the process of identifying a new independent director for its board.

April 1 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N said on Thursday it was in the process of identifying a new independent director for its board.

The company also said board member Jesse Cohn, who is also hedge fund Elliott Management's head of U.S. equity activism, will be nominated for re-election as a class II director.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular