Twitter says in process of identifying new independent board director

April 1 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N said on Thursday it was in the process of identifying a new independent director for its board.

The company also said board member Jesse Cohn, who is also hedge fund Elliott Management's head of U.S. equity activism, will be nominated for re-election as a class II director.

