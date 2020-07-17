Twitter Says Hacker Group Targeted 130 Accounts

Twitter says that the group behind the âCrypto for Healthâ hack earlier this week had targeted more than 130 accounts.

The social media platform said in a thread Friday morning that hackers, who are yet to be identified, gained full control of a âsmall subsetâ of accounts; using them to send tweets asking for bitcoin.

These included verified accounts for mainstream figures such as ex-President Barack Obama and Elon Musk; crypto personalities like Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and Justin Sun; and companies, including both Coinbase and CoinDesk.

Users sent more than $125,000-worth of bitcoin by the time Twitter got a handle of the situation and locked down verified accounts.

Twitter is investigating whether the hacking group accessed non-public data.

One former employee told The Financial Times the company had lax security protocols, giving full admin control to hundreds of engineers.

Hackers hijacked Twitter twice in 2009; at the time, the Federal Trade Commission criticized the company for âserious lapses in data security.â

U.S. lawmakers have already started airing concerns over the latest breach, citing the damage that might have occurred if President Trumpâs account had been hacked.

