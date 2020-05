Twitter says CEO Dorsey informed in advance of decision to tag Trump tweet

May 29 (Reuters) - Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was informed in advance by the company's staff of a decision to tag a tweet by President Donald Trump as "glorifying violence", a spokeswoman for the company said.

"The decision was made jointly by teams within Twitter, and our CEO Jack Dorsey was informed of the plan before the Tweet was labelled," the spokeswoman said in an email.

