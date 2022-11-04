US Markets
GIS

Twitter says 50% of staff laid off, moves to reassure on content moderation

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 04, 2022 — 07:38 pm EDT

Written by Sheila Dang for Reuters ->

By Sheila Dang

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Twitter has laid off 50% of its employees, the company's head of safety and integrity said on Friday in a tweet, while saying that the social media platform's content moderation capabilities remained in place.

The tweet by safety and integrity head Yoel Roth moved to reassure users and advertisers following the company's takeover by billionaire Elon Musk.

Roth said 15% of Twitter's employees on the trust and safety team, which is responsible for preventing the spread of misinformation and harmful content, were laid off. Company-wide, the layoffs affected 50% of employees, he added, which was the first confirmation from Twitter about the size of the layoffs.

With the U.S. midterm election just days away, Roth said combating harmful misinformation remained a top priority.

"Again, to be crystal clear, Twitter’s strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged," Musk tweeted shortly after Roth's own tweet.

Earlier on Friday, Musk said Twitter had experienced "a massive drop in revenue," due to civil rights groups who raised concerns about how the layoffs would affect moderation, and pressured top advertisers to pull their ad spending.

Major brands like General Mills GIS.N and General Motors GM.N have said they have stopped advertising on Twitter.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((AnnMaria.Shibu@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; + 91 80 6749 2795;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GIS
GM

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter