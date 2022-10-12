Twitter reviews policies around permanent user bans - FT

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N is reviewing its policies around permanently banning users, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing multiple people familiar with the situation.

However, any change is unlikely to pave the way for a return to the platform for former U.S. President Donald Trump, the report said, as removing bans for breaching of its policy against inciting violence is not under consideration.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

