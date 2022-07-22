US Markets
Twitter revenue falls in weakening digital ad market

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Twitter Inc on Friday posted a surprise fall in revenue amid fierce competition from Apple and TikTok in a weakening advertising market, as the company wages a legal battle with Elon Musk over his $44 billion buyout deal.

The company reported second-quarter revenue of $1.18 billion, compared with $1.19 billion a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting $1.32 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The results come after Snapchat parent Snap Inc SNAP.N posted weak results and declined to make a forecast, citing "incredibly challenging" conditions as advertisers cut back on spending. [nL1N2Z22MN

