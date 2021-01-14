US Markets
TWTR

Twitter restricts account of Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine -website

Contributors
Andrew Osborn Reuters
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM

Social media platform Twitter restricted access to the official account promoting the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the website showed on Thursday.

Adds no immediate response from Twitter

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Social media platform Twitter TWTR.N restricted access to the official account promoting the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the website showed on Thursday.

"Caution: This account is temporarily restricted...because there has been some unusual activity," a statement on the Twitter page for the vaccine showed, though it still permitted users to click through and access the page.

"We are looking into the reasons for this," the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which runs the account and markets the vaccine abroad, said in a statement. "We ask all our subscribers to write to Twitter asking them to restore our access."

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Munsif Vengattil; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Alistair Bell)

((p.ivanova@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular