US Markets
TWTR

Twitter restricting engagement in response to ongoing situation at U.S. Capitol

Contributor
Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Twitter Inc said it would take action against tweets that call for threats and violence, as hundreds of protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N said it would take action against tweets that call for threats and violence, as hundreds of protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

"... we have been significantly restricting engagement with Tweets labeled under our Civic Integrity Policy due to the risk of violence. This means these labeled Tweets will not be able to be replied to, Retweeted, or liked," the company said. (https://bit.ly/3ngV1JP)

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular