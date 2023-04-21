US Markets

Twitter removes 'state-affiliated media' tags for some accounts

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

April 21, 2023 — 02:31 am EDT

Written by Jahnavi Nidumolu for Reuters ->

April 21 (Reuters) - Twitter on Friday dropped the "state-affiliated media" tag on some accounts like National Public Radio (NPR) and Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), a label by the social media platform that implies government involvement in editorial content.

