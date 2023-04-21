Twitter removes 'state-affiliated media' tags for some accounts

April 21 (Reuters) - Twitter on Friday dropped the "state-affiliated media" tag on some accounts like National Public Radio (NPR) and Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), a label by the social media platform that implies government involvement in editorial content.

