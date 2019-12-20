US Markets

Twitter removes nearly 6,000 Saudi-backed accounts for platform manipulation

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Twitter Inc said on Friday it has removed nearly 6,000 accounts for being part of a state-backed information operation originating in Saudi Arabia.

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.O said on Friday it has removed nearly 6,000 accounts for being part of a state-backed information operation originating in Saudi Arabia.

The accounts were amplifying messages favourable to Saudi authorities, mainly through aggressive liking, retweeting and replying, Twitter said. (https://bit.ly/2MeCSgd)

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Munsif.Vengattil@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @MunsifV; Phone: 646-223-8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular