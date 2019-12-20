Twitter removes nearly 6,000 Saudi-backed accounts for platform manipulation

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.O said on Friday it has removed nearly 6,000 accounts for being part of a state-backed information operation originating in Saudi Arabia.

The accounts were amplifying messages favourable to Saudi authorities, mainly through aggressive liking, retweeting and replying, Twitter said. (https://bit.ly/2MeCSgd)

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Munsif.Vengattil@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @MunsifV; Phone: 646-223-8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.