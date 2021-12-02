Twitter removes more than 3,000 accounts related to state-linked information operations

Adds details on accounts removed

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N said on Thursday it has removed more than 3,000 accounts which were operating as foreign state-linked information operations.

The Twitter accounts that were removed were linked to operations attributed to six countries, including Mexico, China and Russia, Twitter said in a blog post.

Of the 3,465 accounts removed, 2,160 were linked to operations attributed to China.

The company also said it will start the Twitter moderation research consortium in early 2022 to study platform governance issues.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

