Twitter removes more than 3,000 accounts related to state-linked information operations

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N said on Thursday it has removed more than 3,000 accounts which were operating as state-linked information operations.

The company also said it will start a research consortium made of experts in early 2022 to study its platform governance issues.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

