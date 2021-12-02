US Markets
Twitter removes more than 3,000 accounts related to state-linked information operations

Aakriti Bhalla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Twitter Inc said on Thursday it has removed more than 3,000 accounts which were operating as state-linked information operations.

The company also said it will start a research consortium made of experts in early 2022 to study its platform governance issues.

