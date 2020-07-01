US Markets
TWTR

Twitter removes image tweet by Trump over copyright complaint

Contributor
Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Twitter Inc has taken down an image tweet by the U.S. President Donald Trump on June 30, in response to a report from a copyright holder.

July 1 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N has taken down an image tweet by the U.S. President Donald Trump on June 30, in response to a report from a copyright holder.

Twitter now displays the message "This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder," in place of the tweet.

News website Axios reported that the tweet was removed after a copyright complaint from the New York Times, which owns the rights to the photo.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +918061822589; Reuters Messaging: Bhargav.Acharya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR NYT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular