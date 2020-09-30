Twitter removes 130 accounts disrupting public conversation during Trump-Biden debate

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N removed 130 accounts, which appeared to originate in Iran, as they were attempting to disrupt the public conversation during the first 2020 U.S. Presidential election debate, the company said Wednesday.

Twitter removed the accounts "based on intel" provided by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, the company said in a tweet.

The accounts had very low engagement and did not make an impact on the public conversation, it said, adding, that the accounts and their content will be published in full once investigation is complete.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

