Twitter rejects Elon Musk ally's resignation from board
May 27 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N said in a filing on Friday it would not accept Egon Durban's resignation from the board, after shareholders blocked his re-election at an annual meeting earlier this week.
Durban is an ally of Elon Musk, who has offered to take Twitter private in a $44 billion deal.
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
