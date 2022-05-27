Twitter rejects Elon Musk ally's resignation from board

May 27 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N said in a filing on Friday it would not accept Egon Durban's resignation from the board, after shareholders blocked his re-election at an annual meeting earlier this week.

Durban is an ally of Elon Musk, who has offered to take Twitter private in a $44 billion deal.

