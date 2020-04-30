Twitter Q1 Monetizable Daily Active Usage Up 24% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) reported first quarter average monetizable daily active users (mDAU) of 166 million, compared to 134 million, prior year. Average international mDAU was 133 million, compared to 105 million. Average US mDAU were 33 million, compared to 28 million, last year.

First quarter adjusted loss per share was $0.01 compared to profit of $0.09, previous year. Non-GAAP net income per share declined to $0.11 from $0.37. On average, 28 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.10, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter revenue was $808 million, an increase of 3% year-over-year. Analysts expected revenue of $775.96 million for the quarter. Advertising revenue totaled $682 million, up approximately $3 million year-over-year. Costs and expenses totaled $815 million, an increase of 18% year-over-year.

Ned Segal, Twitter's CFO, said: "We are shifting resources and priorities to increase focus on our revenue products and reduce expense growth, ensuring our resources are allocated against our most important work. Revenue product has been elevated to our top company priority, as the current environment validates and creates even more urgency around delivering more direct response ad formats."

Shares of Twitter, Inc. were up more than 10% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

