Twitter puts curbs on Donald Trump Jr's account over COVID-19 tweet

Contributor
Neha Malara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it limited access to Donald Trump Jr's account for 12 hours after his post violated the micro-blogging site's misinformation policy on COVID-19.

The eldest son of U.S. President Trump on Monday posted a video of doctors talking about the drug hydroxychloroquine, which was taken down by the social media company for breaking rules on COVID-19 misinformation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

