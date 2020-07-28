Twitter puts curbs on Donald Trump Jr's account over COVID-19 tweet

July 28 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N said on Tuesday it limited access to Donald Trump Jr's account for 12 hours after his post violated the micro-blogging site's misinformation policy on COVID-19.

The eldest son of U.S. President Trump on Monday posted a video of doctors talking about the drug hydroxychloroquine, which was taken down by the social media company for breaking rules on COVID-19 misinformation.

(Reporting by Neha Malara; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

