Twitter Prices $1 Bln Of 5.000% Senior Notes Due 2030

(RTTNews) - Twitter Inc. (TWTR) said that it has priced $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% senior notes due 2030. The sale of the Notes is expected to close on February 25, 2022. Interest on the Notes will be payable in cash semi-annually in arrears, beginning on September 1, 2022.

The Notes will mature on March 1, 2030, unless earlier repurchased or redeemed.

Prior to December 1, 2029, Twitter may redeem the Notes, in whole or in part, at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount thereof plus a "make-whole" premium and accrued and unpaid interest, if any.

On and after December 1, 2029, Twitter may redeem the Notes at 100% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any.

Twitter plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures, investments, repayment of debt, repurchases of Twitter's common stock, working capital and potential acquisitions and strategic transactions.

