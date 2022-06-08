Twitter plans to provide Musk with data on bots - Washington Post

June 8 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N plans to comply with Elon Musk's demand for data on fake accounts, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the company's thinking.

Musk warned Twitter on Monday that he might walk away from his $44 billion deal to acquire the social media company if it fails to provide the data on spam and fake accounts that he seeks.

