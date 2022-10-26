Twitter plans to close Musk deal on previously agreed terms-JPMorgan exec

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Twitter TWTR.N plans to close its deal with billionaire Elon Musk on previously agreed price and terms, Anu Aiyengar, global co-head of mergers and acquisitions at JPMorgan Chase & Co, told a conference in New York.

Earlier this month, Musk proposed to proceed with his original $44 billion bid, calling for an end to a lawsuit by the social media company that could have forced him to pay up.

JPMorgan JPM.N and Goldman Sachs GS.N are Twitter's financial advisors.

(Reporting by Lananh Nguyen and Abigail Summerville)

