Twitter Opens Up Spaces Feature For Users With 600 Followers

(RTTNews) - Social media platform Twitter Inc. (TWTR) said that all of its users having 600 or more followers can now host the platform's live audio conversation feature Spaces. The company said that it arrived at the decision after testing the Spaces feature among chosen users. This live audio feature was introduced by Twitter in 2020. When the account holders create Spaces, they can host live conversations with their followers or visitors to their account. Commenting on the development, Twitter said, "Based on what we've learned so far, these accounts are likely to have a good experience hosting live conversations because of their existing audience."

In addition to opening up Spaces, the company is going further to introduce additional features like 'Ticketed Spaces', scheduling, co-hosting, setting reminders, more block labels+ warnings and improved captions. With 'Ticketed Spaces', hosts of live audio conversations will get rewarded for the experiences they generate by securing monetary gains, while offering listeners exclusive access to the live conversations they are interested in.

The company said it will later allow the hosts to sell tickets for their live conversation on Spaces. The followers can decide on the prices and the number of tickets to be sold.

