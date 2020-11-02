Twitter offers more details on action plan for U.S. election

Adds more details from Twitter blog

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N on Monday detailed its action plan for the U.S. presidential election as the social network braced for what it called an unusual election due to a high number of mail-in ballots that might cause a delay in final results.

Beginning on election night through the inauguration, Twitter said it would place a warning label on tweets from certain accounts, including those of candidates and campaigns, that claim victory in advance of official declarations.

Only accounts with over 100,000 followers and a significant engagement will be considered for labeling, Twitter said.

Social media companies are under pressure to combat election-related misinformation and prepare for the possibility of violence or poll place intimidation around the November vote.

In an updated blog, the company said it would consider state election officials and national news outlets such as ABC News, Associated Press, CNN and Fox News that have independent election decision desks as official sources for results. (https://bit.ly/381Ud7F)

Their official Twitter accounts will be exempted from labeling, the company said.

