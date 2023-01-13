Twitter offers free ads to brands that advertise on its platform - WSJ

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc is offering free advertisements to brands that advertise on its platform, an attempt to woo brands back to the social-media platform, which has seen its ad business deteriorate following Elon Musk's takeover, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Twitter is dangling free ad space by offering to match advertisers' ad spending up to $250,000, the report said, citing emails reviewed by the Journal.

Twitter did not respond to Reuters request for a comment after business hours.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Maria.Ponnezhath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822749;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.