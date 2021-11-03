Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Twitter's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Twitter had US$4.25b of debt, an increase on US$3.46b, over one year. However, it does have US$7.41b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$3.16b.

How Healthy Is Twitter's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:TWTR Debt to Equity History November 3rd 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Twitter had liabilities of US$2.11b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$5.30b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$7.41b in cash and US$1.01b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$1.01b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Twitter has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Twitter has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Better yet, Twitter grew its EBIT by 361% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Twitter's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Twitter has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Twitter actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Twitter has net cash of US$3.16b, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. The cherry on top was that in converted 167% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$324m. So we don't think Twitter's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 2 warning signs with Twitter , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

