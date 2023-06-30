News & Insights

Twitter now needs users to sign in to view tweets

June 30, 2023 — 04:05 pm EDT

Written by Khushi Mandowara and Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

June 30 (Reuters) - Twitter will now require users to have an account on the social media platform to view tweets, a move that owner Elon Musk on Friday called a "temporary emergency measure".

Users who try to view content on the platform will be asked to sign up for an account or log into an exiting account to see their favorite tweets.

"We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users!" Musk said in a tweet.

Musk has previously expressed displeasure at artificial intelligence firms like OpenAI and others using Twitter's data to train their large language models.

The company has initiated a range of measures to bring back advertisers who left the platform under Musk's ownership and to increase subscription revenue by making verification check marks a part of the Twitter Blue program.

Earlier in the month, Twitter had announced plans to focus on video, creator and commerce partnerships to revitalize the social media company's business beyond digital advertising.

Twitter has also begun charging users to access its application programming interface (API), used by third-party apps and researchers.

