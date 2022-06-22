Markets
Twitter Now Allows To Sync Shopify Product Catalog With Twitter Shopping Manager

(RTTNews) - Under a new partnership with Twitter, Inc., Shopify merchants will be allowed to highlight their products directly on Twitter profile. With Twitter Shopping, Shopify merchants can present their products directly on profile in a Shop Spotlight or Twitter Shop. A Shop Spotlight is an always-on window shopping experience that supports up to 5 products; while a Twitter Shop is a fully-immersive and customizable virtual storefront that supports up to 50.

Shopify said shoppers in the US can easily find products on Twitter profile and scroll through to browse. They'll be taken directly to the merchant's website within an in-app browser to complete the purchase.

Shopify is a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce.

