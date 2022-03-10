Twitter names new leaders of consumer unit in push to add users

By Sheila Dang

March 10 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N named three new leaders in its consumer division on Thursday to oversee development of new features and services as it races to reach 315 million daily users by the end of 2023, up from 217 million now.

Over the past year, Twitter has added features such as Spaces, an audio-only chat, and Communities, to let users group around common interests such as music, in its biggest effort yet to expand beyond the 280-character posts the site is known for.

Jay Sullivan, a former product director at the virtual and augmented reality unit of Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc, will become Twitter's vice president of consumer products, Kayvon Beykpour, the unit's general manager, said on Twitter.

The new head of consumer design will be Anita Butler, who now leads some design teams focused on privacy and boosting the safety of Twitter conversations.

Twitter said Arnaud Weber would head engineering within the consumer division. He previously led engineering on the team responsible for growing revenue via digital ad sales and data licensing.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Sheila.Dang@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-983-0894))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.