Twitter meets deadline to reply to French regulator's query

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

November 24, 2022 — 12:37 pm EST

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Twitter has met a Thursday deadline to respond to France's communications regulator about whether the company can meet its legal obligations, a spokesperson for the regulator said.

Arcom sent a letter on Monday to Twitter asking if it can meet its legal obligation to guarantee transparent information in spite of steep job cuts at the firm.

"Twitter responded to our letter," the spokesperson for Arcom said. "We will analyze their response. The dialogue is continuing."

