US Markets

Twitter manually reviewed all accounts that posted links to ElonJet -exec

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 16, 2022 — 09:02 am EST

Written by Sheila Dang for Reuters ->

By Sheila Dang

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc's head of trust and safety told Reuters the company manually reviewed "any and all accounts" that violated its new privacy policy by posting links to a Twitter account called ElonJet that tracked Elon Musk's private jet using information in the public domain.

Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of several journalists, including from the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post.

"I understand that the focus seems to be mainly on journalist accounts but we applied the policy equally to journalists and non-journalist accounts today," said Ella Irwin, head of trust and safety, in an email to Reuters.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Sheila.Dang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.