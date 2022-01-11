Twitter Makes Minority Investment In Aleph Group

(RTTNews) - Aleph Group Inc, a global partner to digital media players, said that Twitter Inc. (TWTR) has made a minority investment in the Company. The financial terms were not disclosed.

Aleph noted that the investment will help support its educational efforts worldwide including, building a proprietary educational tech platform, digital advertising education, training and certification to over 50,000 digital professionals in 90 countries across 5 continents, and efforts to create new digital jobs in underserved markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.