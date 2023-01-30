Twitter makes first interest payment on Musk buyout debt - Bloomberg News

Add details, background

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc has made its first interest payment under Elon Musk after the billionaire took the social media company private last year using about $12.5 billion of debt, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The Tesla TSLA.O boss borrowed $13 billion to close the Twitter acquisition in October from a syndicate of banks including Morgan Stanley MS.N and Bank of America Corp BAC.N.

Twitter paid a group of seven banks, led by Morgan Stanley, which became stuck with the debt after they were unable to sell it to outside investors, the report added.

Twitter, Muskand Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

