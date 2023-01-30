US Markets
Twitter makes first interest payment on Musk buyout debt - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 30, 2023 — 01:35 pm EST

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc has made its first interest payment under Elon Musk after the billionaire took the social media company private last year using about $12.5 billion of debt, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The Tesla TSLA.O boss borrowed $13 billion to close the Twitter acquisition in October from a syndicate of banks including Morgan Stanley MS.N and Bank of America Corp BAC.N.

Twitter paid a group of seven banks, led by Morgan Stanley, which became stuck with the debt after they were unable to sell it to outside investors, the report added.

Twitter, Muskand Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

