Twitter likely to quit EU code against disinformation, EU official says

BRUSSELS, May 25 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.MXis likely to pull out from a voluntary EU code of practice to tackle disinformation but the move does not mean it will quit Europe, an EU official said on Thursday.

"They would still have legal obligations," the official said, referring to landmark tech rules adopted recently.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Diane Craft)

