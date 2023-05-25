News & Insights

US Markets

Twitter likely to quit EU code against disinformation, EU official says

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 25, 2023 — 01:10 pm EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, May 25 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.MXis likely to pull out from a voluntary EU code of practice to tackle disinformation but the move does not mean it will quit Europe, an EU official said on Thursday.

"They would still have legal obligations," the official said, referring to landmark tech rules adopted recently.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Diane Craft)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.